Manchester City Powers On, Chelsea Up To 2nd After Win

Manchester City Powers On, Chelsea Up To 2nd After Win

Nov. 5, 2018, 8:12 a.m.

Manchester City displayed ruthless efficiency on Sunday to raise more questions over who can stop Pep Guardiola’s team powering to a second straight English Premier League crown. Raheem Sterling scored twice and goal-poacher Sergio Aguero was also on target as City marched back to the top of the standings with a 6-1 victory against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola’s players punished almost every mistake made in the opening stages by a beleaguered Southampton side as they led 3-0 after just 18 minutes.

The visitors pulled one back with a penalty but it proved a minor setback for City, which again dominated Southampton in the second half. “I thought it was a great team performance,” Sterling said. “We were brilliant at times today. It is great times at the moment.”

In Sunday’s other game, second-place Chelsea breezed past Crystal Palace 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

CITY SLICKERS

City needed only five minutes to take the lead against Southampton, Wesley Hoedt putting through his own net following a neat move involving Aguero, David Silva and Leroy Sane. Sterling then quickly laid on the second as Aguero became the ninth player to reach the landmark of 150 Premier League goals.

It was proving a nightmare return for Southampton manager Mark Hughes, who was in charge at City between 2008-09, as his side conceded a third goal when Sterling supplied a cross and David Silva lashed the ball home.

Southampton, without a win in six league games, replied in the 29th when Danny Ings was brought down in the box and picked himself up to stroke the penalty past goalkeeper Ederson. But City restored its three-goal cushion on the stroke of halftime with Aguero taking advantage of a mistake by Cedric Soares and crossing for Sterling to get his fifth league goal of the season.

Sterling added his second of the game midway through the second half before Sane completed the rout in stoppage time. “We played excellently without, and especially with, the ball,” Guardiola said. “We were aggressive in the final third, but we were lucky to score the goal in the last minute of the first half. The game was not over. Southampton created more chances than most teams this season.”

MORATA MAGIC

Alvaro Morata continued his recent resurgence with two goals and fellow Spaniard Pedro added a third as Chelsea proved too strong for Roy Hodgson’s Palace. Unbeaten Chelsea made a slow start but Morata cheered the Stamford Bridge crowd by putting his side in front from close range in the 32nd after pouncing on a cross by Pedro.

Palace, beaten in its previous five league matches, leveled early in the second half when James McArthur sent Andros Townsend racing clear and he slammed a ferocious right-foot shot into the net. Chelsea reacted by bringing on dangerman Eden Hazard and Mateo Kovacic for Willian and Ross Barkley, and within minutes the home team was back in front.

Hazard took a free kick on the right and the ball eluded several players in the penalty box before reaching the unmarked Morata at the back post, and he struck his fourth goal in his last four league games.

Pedro added the third goal from a left-wing cross by another Spaniard, Marcos Alonso, in the 72nd as Chelsea moved on to the same points tally as Liverpool, two behind City. “We were a little bit in trouble, so we needed some quality and personality,” Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said of his decision to bring on Hazard as a substitute. “We were lucky because we had Eden on the bench. He was able to immediately change the match.

“In the first 15 minutes of the second half we were not compact. In the defensive phase we need to improve. When we can’t cover the ball in the opponent’s half we are in trouble.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Stephen Hawking Wheelchair, Thesis Up For Sale: Report
Oct 22, 2018
Ronaldo Breakthrough 400 Goals
Oct 21, 2018
Champions League Group B: Lionel Messi Brace Helps Barcelona Beat Tottenham 4-2, Inter Rally To Beat Eindhoven 2-1
Oct 04, 2018
Neymar’s Mouth Bloodied Between Two Goals In PSG Rout Of Nice
Sep 30, 2018
Typhoon Jebi Slams Western Japan; 8 Dead, Airport Flooded
Sep 05, 2018

More on Sports

Triumphant Return For Cristiano Ronaldo By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Goals To Rafinha And Jordi Alba Saw Barcelona Beat Inter Milan By News Desk 1 week, 4 days ago
Mohamed Salah Double Helps Reds To Big Win By News Desk 1 week, 4 days ago
India Vs West Indies: No Winners After Virat Kohli Beats All By News Desk 1 week, 4 days ago
Aubameyang And Ozil Inspire Arsenal Comeback Against Leicester By Reuters 1 week, 6 days ago
Ronaldo Breakthrough 400 Goals By ASSOCIATED PRESS 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Two Killed In Two Separate Motorcycle Accident In Sunsari and Kanchapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2018
People Observe Kag Tihar Today Worshipping Crows By News Desk Nov 05, 2018
When Aamir Asked Tips From SRK On How To Behave In Front Of Big B By News Desk Nov 05, 2018
Human Rights Activists And Leftist Leader Padma Ratna Tuladhar Passeses Away At 78 By Newspapers Nov 04, 2018
India Launch First Inland Vessel In Ganga River With 16 Trucks of Cargo By News Desk Nov 04, 2018
Two Killed And Three Injured In A Truck Accident In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75