When Aamir Asked Tips From SRK On How To Behave In Front Of Big B

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will share screen space for the first time in Thugs of Hindostan. The YRF film will also star Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Aamir, time and again, has mentioned how it was a dream for him to work with Big B. The actor also confessed that he was equally nervous and excited to shoot with the megastar.

Ahead of the release of his film, the actor sat down for a group interview with journalists at his sea-facing apartment. The conversation started with Aamir sharing more about his interaction with Bachchan.

“I was nervous and really didn’t know how it would go with him. But he is such a warm and well-behaved man that he will never let you get intimidated by him. It was a wonderful time with him and I got to learn so much,” shared the 52-year-old.

Aamir Khan further revealed that he spoke to his good friend Shah Rukh Khan to overcome his anxiousness. SRK has worked with Big B multiple times and shares quite a warm bond with the megastar.

Aamir said, “I asked Shah that does he smoke in front of Amit sir. I didn’t want to offend him by my actions so wanted to be sure. While SRK shared he does, he also said that he had never asked if Amit sir was comfortable. So I was in two minds.”

He further added with a laugh, “Shah advised me to start out by smoking far from him. And then every day get a little closer towards him. That way I would know if he minds.”

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan got a hint of the conversation and he did not leave a chance to pull Aamir’s leg on the same.

“While on our schedule in Malta, I asked sir if he wanted to go for a movie with me. While we were on our way to the theater, he asked me, ‘I heard you met Shah recently and asked him about smoking in front of me’,” shared Aamir, looking visibly embarrassed.

But taking the conversation in his stride, he asked Bachchan, if it was fine with him. Aamir said, “He said I could but added that smoking was injurious to health. He also shared that Avinash Gowarikar, who was with me and Shah then, had leaked out the conversation to him.”

Thugs of Hindostan will release this Diwali on November 8.

