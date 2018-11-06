Srijana’s Animal Rescue Nepal Rescues Dogs In Desperate Needs For Help (Kukur Tihar Special)

Srijana’s Animal Rescue Nepal Rescues Dogs In Desperate Needs For Help

Nov. 6, 2018, 1:30 p.m.

For Srijana Thakuri, every day is day of dog. She has been devoting all her time to rescue, treatment and shelter to the dogs which are abandoned by their owners and lying sick in the road.

Founder of Animal Rescue Nepal, Thakuri has almost saved more than three thousand dogs. She has now over 200 dogs in her shelter. As other people across Nepal worship dogs on annual as a ritual, rescuing and saving the helpless stray dogs is her daily ritual. This is based on Shrijana Thakuri’s posts.

Shijana Thakuri2.jpg

Her loves and dedication to love innocent animal is exemplary.

New Spotlight decides to cover the story of Srijana and her dedication using the photographs from her face book wall to public about her contribution. New Spotlight uses Christina Song shared video to show Srijana’s story. “My friends, Cecelia and Jennifer Quay and I are involved in this project to raise funds to buy blankets and winter vests for Shree's animal shelter in Kathmandu. 100% proceed to Shree's animal shelter (she is also known as Srijana). This video may contain graphic image. I hate to say this but animal cruelty is horrible there (some people are sadist and cruel).

Shrijana Rescue.jpg

Our targeted deadline to receive donation is 9 November. Srijana needs any support she can get to run, feed and care for the 190++ dogs in her shelter. For this Christmas, instead of buying presents why not help to spread some love and kindness to the needy ones. PM me if you wish to make a donation. No amount is too big or too small.

Shrijana affection.jpg

Happy Diwali! Happy Tihar!! Tomorrow is worshipping dog's Day in Nepal but everyday is worshipping dog's Day for Srijana,” writes Christina Song in Face Book wall.

Courtesy: Video and Picture Srijana Thakuri’s Face Book Wall. For detail contact: Shree's Animal Rescue Nepal. For detail https://www.facebook.com/animalsinnepal/

Posted by Srijana Thakuri on Wednesday, October 17, 2018

News Desk

Pokhara Paltan Wins The PPL Final
Nov 06, 2018
Suicides Among Japanese Young People Hit 30-Year High
Nov 06, 2018
People Observe Kag Tihar Today Worshipping Crows
Nov 05, 2018
When Aamir Asked Tips From SRK On How To Behave In Front Of Big B
Nov 05, 2018
India Launch First Inland Vessel In Ganga River With 16 Trucks of Cargo
Nov 04, 2018

More on Review

WATCH LIVE: Nobel Peace Prize 2018 Winner Announcement By News Desk 1 month ago
From Slants To Pressure You Put While Writing: Learn What Your Handwriting Says About You By News Desk 1 month ago
BIMSTEC Or Hatti Ayo, Hatti Ayo Fussa By Hemang Dixit 1 month, 2 weeks ago
An Atempt At Feminism By Shreya Gyawali 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Let’s Make Nepal Great Again By Hemang Dixit 2 months ago
SINGHA DUBAR II Governance Drama By A Correspondent 2 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Pokhara Paltan Wins The PPL Final By News Desk Nov 06, 2018
People Observed Kukur Tihar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2018
Police Arrested A Man On Charges Of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2018
UNHCR Kathmandu Offices Holds Refugee Protection Training For Security Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2018
Ten Killed In Jeep Accident In Dolpa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2018
Suicides Among Japanese Young People Hit 30-Year High By News Desk Nov 06, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75