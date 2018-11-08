Everest Bank Organized Free Health Check-up Camp

The Everest Bank is celebrating “at the doorstep 25th year of banking” throughout this year. To celebrate as well as to contribute towards the society, the bank has organized the free health check-up camp for customers, general public and staffs at its head office at Lazimpat in association with Norvic Hospital.

During the health check-up camp, around 200 people were benefited from the service provided there. During the program, the services related to Pathology, Endocrinology, General Service, Gynecology, Cardiology were provided to the customers. EBL has always been conscious of its social responsibilities and as a part of its CSR activities, has been organizing various programs for the benefit of the people at large.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 9.5 lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as Number 2 bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 86 branches, 3 Extension Counters, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, and 113 ATMs and also through its widest global network.