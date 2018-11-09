5 Die Road Accidents In Nawalparasi,Rupadehi, Khotang. Sindhuli and Banke

Five killed and some others injured in separate road accidents in Nawalparasi (east), Rupandehi, Khotang, Sindhuli and Banke districts on Wednesday. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Dinbahadur Gurung, 75, of Butwal Sub-Municipality 16 died after an unidentified vehicle hit him in Gaindakot, Nawalparasi, and East.

Similarly, Dighabahadur Rana, 30, of Siyari Rural Municpality-10 of Rupandehi district died in Kanchan Rural Municipality of same district after the motorbike he was driving crashed. According to a police, over speed is reason behind the accident.

Dipak Rasaili, 41, of Majhuwagadhi Rural Municipality-3 died after a jeep crashed in same village as driver was unable to control the jeep. Two persons injured in the accidents were sent to Kathmandu for further treatment. Sixteen years old Raj Kumar Karki of Tinpatan Rural Municipality-11 died after he fell from the bus. He declared dead on a way to district hospital.

Malika Adhikari, 28, died after a bus hit motorcycle he was travelling in Kohalpur Municipality-11 of Banke district.