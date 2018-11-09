NTB CEO Deepak Raj Joshi Receives Highest IIPT Champions Challenge Award 2018

At a time when Nepal has been promoting Visit Nepal 2020 global tourism market, IIPT Champions in Challenge Award 2018 given to Deepak R Joshi the Chief Executive Officer, Nepal Tourism Board is matter of significant.

CEO Joshi is first Nepali to receive the award. CEO Joshi has been awarded the highest IIPT Champions in Challenge Award 2018 from“International Institute for Peace Through Travel and Tourism” at the ITCMS (International Travel Crisis Management Summit) in London, UK.

According to organizer, CEO Joshi is honored with the award for his continuous hard work and success in bringing and bouncing back the tourism in Nepal. Joshi was appointed CEO of NTB during a very crisis period. The award is given to his leadership during the crisis phase. It has been recognized and appreciated by not only the International Travel Trade fraternity but also by important councils like the IIPT.

Along with CEO Joshi, this award is also a matter of pride for all those who have been working in tourism sector.

CEO Joshi addressing the program (Photo courtesy Face Book)

“Hats-off to this gentleman who has been putting all his time and energy only for the betterment of Nepal”s tourism. Also, the entire Nepalese Tourism fraternity is grateful to you for taking Nepal’s tourism to a different level internationally. He is now an International Tourism Peace Ambassador!! A big moment for Nepal Tourism Board and the Nepalese Tourism Industry! I feel very privileged working along with him in his team,” shared Monayac Karki in Face Book page.

It is a big moment for the Nepal Tourism Board and the Nepalese Tourism Industry.