Police arrested three persons on the charges of gang raped of 12 years girl of Gokarneshwor Municipality ward 7 Daxindhoka. According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, they took the girl in a room of Mulpani of Kageshwori Manhara Municipality-6 and raped the girl.

Those arrested are Rabin Itani, 21, of Chainpur, Dhading District, Bikku Tharu,28, and Dilli Ram Tharu,30, of Bangaha of Bardia district.