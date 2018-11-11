DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: Death Toll Passes 200

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: Death Toll Passes 200

Nov. 11, 2018, 11:17 a.m.

More than 200 people have now died in the latest outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to health officials.

About half the victims were from Beni, a city of 800,000 in the North Kivu region, the national health authority said.

A vaccination programme has so far inoculated about 25,000 people.

However, health minister Oly Ilunga said armed rebels were continuing to harass medical teams.

In September, vaccinations were suspended in Beni when a rebel group launched an attack that lasted several hours.

_104262429_050252250.jpg

Congo has suffered from years of civil war and political upheaval.

The current outbreak of Ebola, which began in July, is the 10th to hit the country since 1976. The virus is spread via small amounts of bodily fluid and infection often proves fatal.

In its latest update, the health ministry said 291 cases had been confirmed and 201 deaths had been recorded.

UN peacekeepers in the country have called on armed groups not to hinder medical workers fighting the disease.

Mr Ilunga said, on Friday, that teams had faced "threats, physical assaults, repeated destruction of their equipment and kidnapping".

"Two of our colleagues in the Rapid Response Medical Unit have even lost their lives in an attack," he added.

Last week, the World Health Organization's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the lack of security was posing the greatest challenge in countering the current epidemic.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Turkey Hands Over Khashoggi Recordings to U.S. And Saudi Arabia
Nov 11, 2018
Devotees Throngs To Rivers To Perform Chhath Parva
Nov 11, 2018
Parineeti Chopra Wants $5m 'Joota Chupai' From Nick Jonas
Nov 11, 2018
Less Than Six Hours Of Sleep In The Night May Lead To Dehydration: Study
Nov 11, 2018
Armistice Day: Queen Attends Festival Of Remembrance
Nov 11, 2018

More on International

Turkey Hands Over Khashoggi Recordings to U.S. And Saudi Arabia By News Desk 48 minutes ago
Armistice Day: Queen Attends Festival Of Remembrance By News Desk 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
Air Quality Remains Very Poor In Delhi By News Desk 21 hours, 52 minutes ago
California Wildfires: Nine Dead And More Than 150,000 Evacuated By News Desk 1 day, 5 hours ago
12 Killed After Gunman Opens Fire In California Bar By News Desk 2 days, 17 hours ago
Trump Fires Attorney General Jeff Sessions By News Desk 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Devotees Throngs To Rivers To Perform Chhath Parva By News Desk Nov 11, 2018
UNODA To Organise Disarmament Affairs Courses In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2018
Nine People Killed In Five Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2018
Police Is Hunting Seven Boys Involved In A Gang Rape In Lahan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2018
BFIN AND BIBM Signs Agreement for Sustainable Human Resources Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2018
Parineeti Chopra Wants $5m 'Joota Chupai' From Nick Jonas By News Desk Nov 11, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75