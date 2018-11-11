Nine People Killed In Five Separate Road Accidents

Nine people killed and numbers of other injured in six separate road accidents occurred in five districts Rukum (West), Rupandehi, Nawalparasi (East), Bara Chitwan and Dhading.

Three people died and two other seriously injured in Bhamarapul of Nijgadh Municipality-9 a taxi collided with Bolero Jeep. Taxi Driver Akash Majhi, 25, and Bishal Majhi, 25, and Samundra Shrestha, who were travelling in the taxi, died on the way to hospital.

According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, other two injured were admitted to Bharatpur Old Hospital. Taxi and Jeep were coming from opposition direction of east-west high way. Ramesh Babu Tripathi, 29, a resident of Rapti Municipality-1 died after an unknown number vehicle hit him in Hardi of same municipality. Police is in search of the vehicle.

According to press release issued by Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Tefan BK, 26, of Bachhikot Rural Municipality-3 died in a road accident in Dahakhola of same areas. The jeep he was driving fell from mountain. His five years Bimla BK also killed in the accident.

Twenty four years old Raj Kumar Adhikary of Butwal Sub-Municipality 12 died after a tractor hit him while crossing the east-west high way. He declared dead at the Lumbini Zonal Hospital, Butwal.

Dambar Bahadur Saru of Kawasoti Municipality-6 of Nawalparasi East died after a motorcycle he was driving crashed at the road. According to the police, the motorbike crashed because of out of control.

Ishwor Bhandari, 40, a bus driver and resident of Chitwan Piple, died after the bus the bus he was driving collided with a tourist bus in Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality-3 of Dhading district. Twenty-two passengers injured in the accidents were admitted to Malekhu Hospital and nine other were sent to Gajuri Hospital for further treatment.