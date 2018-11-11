Parineeti Chopra Wants $5m 'Joota Chupai' From Nick Jonas

The hiding of the groom’s shoes is a fun part of some weddings in India. The bridesmaids return the shoe to their brother-in-law in return for a token.

Parineeti, who joined Priyanka on her bachelorette in Amsterdam, posted an Instagram picture from a party.

Jonas commented: “Wow she’s so beautiful. Any chance you could introduce me?”

Parineeti responded: “Nick Jonas, she is very hard to get! But I can try for you, if you agree to pay the 5 million dollar shoe-hiding fee!”

Priyanka and Jonas got engaged earlier this year, after which the couple had a traditional Indian roka ceremony in Mumbai. The actress had a bridal shower recently and is now celebrating her bachelorette with her friends.

Courtesy: Gulf News