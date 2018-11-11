Police Is Hunting Seven Boys Involved In A Gang Rape In Lahan

Seven boys ganged raped fifteen years old and 20 years old girls in Lahan District. According to Area Police of Lahan, one of the boys invited the two girls to attend the birthday Party in Bhotia of Lahan.

Residents of Sisbani and Laxmipur Patari two girls were girls raped on Friday night. According to girls, Hari Chaudhary of Lahan Municipality 11 invited them to attend the party at his house.

Police has already set up a special task force to nab culprit. According to police, the identity of three has already disclosed and police is searching four others involved in the gang rape. Those identified suspects included Hari Chaudhary, 23, Anil Chaudhary, 21, and Sunil Chaudhary 21 of Lahan Rural Municipality 11.

The two girls were sent to hospital for medical check-up.