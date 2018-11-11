Turkey Hands Over Khashoggi Recordings to U.S. And Saudi Arabia

Turkey gave voice recordings related to the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi to the U.S. and four other nations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The recordings were also handed over to Saudi Arabia, the U.K., Germany and France, Ergodan told reporters Saturday in Ankara, the capital.

“All these countries heard the recordings and know about them,” Erdogan said. He also said that 18 people arrested in connection with the murder know “the killers of Khashoggi very well.”

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s policies, was murdered Oct. 2 during a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish police haven’t been able to locate the columnist’s remains despite extensive searches

Erdogan earlier this month accused members of the Saudi government of ordering the killing.

Erdogan spoke before departing for Paris to attend Armistice Day celebrations that mark the end of World War I. He’s expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump during the trip.

