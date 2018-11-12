Airbus A220 Lands In Nepal In Its Promotional Trip

Nov. 12, 2018, 8:01 p.m.

The newest addition to the Airbus family of commercial aircraft, the A220, has made its first visit to Nepal as part of a world demonstration tour.

Offering unsurpassed performance and superior passenger comfort in the small single-aisle market, the A220-300 in an airBaltic livery went on display at Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, on November 11 and 12.

The aircraft, which can accommodate 145 passengers, is on a demo tour of four countries including China, Nepal, Turkey and Thailand. It offers exceptional performance, comfort and profitability and is well-suited for high altitude airports such as Kathmandu.

Pic 2 (2).jpg

Airbus showcases the latest member of its commercial aircraft family at the Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu

As the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market, the A220 delivers unbeatable fuel efficiency and true widebody comfort in a single aisle aircraft. The aircraft brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines to offer at least a 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft. With a range of up to 3,200 nautical miles (5,020 km), the A220 offers the performance of larger single aisle aircraft.

With an order book of over 400 aircraft to date, the A220 has all the credentials to win the lion’s share of the 100- to 150-seat aircraft market.

