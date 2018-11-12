Four Persons Die In Road Accident In Dhading, Siraha And Palpa

Four Persons Die In Road Accident In Dhading, Siraha And Palpa

Nov. 12, 2018, 11:36 a.m.

Four people killed in road accidents in four separate accidents in Siraha, Dhading and Palpa. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Central News Bulletin, Jagadish Sah, 60, a resident of Laxmipurpatari Rural Municipality died after a motorbike hit him in Dhangadhi Bazaar of Siraha district.

Two persons killed in Bishaltar of Dhading after a gas bullet hit them. Sunita Nepali, 18, and Gita Nepali, 35 died while on the way to hospital in Malekhu. The accident occurred after driver failed to control the gas bullet which is heading to Kathmandu.

Fifty two years old Min Bahadhur Gaha died after a jeep he was travelling crashed in Ripdikot Rural Municipality -6 of Palungmaina. Six others injured in the accident were admitted to United Mission Hospital Palpa.

