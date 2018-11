Metropolitan Area Police Office Gaushala arrested Dipesh Khadka, 18, a resident of Khaniyapani Municipality-7 of Chabahil with seven pieces of stolen mobile and six thousand rupees. According to a Metropolitan Police office, newsroom Ranipokhari, police arrested Khadka at Chabahil.

Five Gamblers Arrested

Police arrested five gamblers with 17 book cards and cash with Rs.120, 000 from Katikbudhiganga Rural Municipality-1 of Morang district reports Central News Bulletin.