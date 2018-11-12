RCSC Celebrates 200 Birth Anniversary of Russan Poet Turgenev

RCSC Celebrates 200 Birth Anniversary of Russan Poet Turgenev

Nov. 12, 2018, 7:56 p.m.

Yuliya Androsova, director of Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC), recited poems of Russian poet Ivan Sergeyevich Turgenev at a function organized to celebrate 200th Birth Anniversary of Ivan Sergeyevich Turgenev at Russican Center of Science and Culture.

Bishnu Bahadur Singh, Vice – President of Nepal Russia Literary Society, Dr. Ashok Thapa and Sushil Sigdel also recited poems of Turgenev.

Jointly organized by Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC) and Nepal Russia Literary Society, a short documentary also presented at a Literary Evening dedicated to 200th Birth Anniversary of Ivan Sergeyevich Turgenev.

The program was commenced by Priyanka Thapa from Russian Centre of Science and Culture. Prof Dr. Jangab Chauhan, President of Nepal Russia Literary Society delivered speech on life and work of I.s. Turgenev.

Small Documentary about Turgenev with the title: “Turgenev Today” was shown in the program. Bishnu Bahadur Singh, Vice – President of Nepal Russia Literary Society delivered his vote of thanks. Various poets, media personalities and guests participated in this program.

