South African Cricketer Rhode Opens Cricket Coaching To Nepali Cricketer

Renowned South African cricketer and fielder Jonty Rhodes said that his ten days training to Nepali cricketer will be short but I want to see Nepalese cricketers share my experiences in optimum level.

South African Cricketer Rhodes in Nepal to run 10 days high performance camp. Addressing the press meet, South African cricket legend Rhodes said that he will teach Nepalese players to play the game as the condition of matches.

He said that his coaching will be value ads and it will benefit Nepali team in future. He said that Nepalese team has been playing very good cricket U-19 but there need to improve in senior. Forty-nine years old Rhodes said that the problems with Nepali team are their inability to play the game is match condition.

He is organizing camps for junior, senior and Nepali cricket coach.

