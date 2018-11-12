World Pneumonia Day: Signs And Symptoms Of Pneumonia

November 12th is also known as World Pneumonia Day. Pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs, making breathing painful and limiting oxygen intake. Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs. The air sacs may fill with fluid or pus (purulent material), causing cough with phlegm or pus, fever, chills, and difficulty breathing. A variety of organisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi, can cause pneumonia. Pneumonia is the biggest killer of children under age 5 worldwide. Nearly one in five global child deaths result from pneumonia every year.

Moreover, this is a preventable and treatable illness via vaccines, antibiotic treatment, and improved sanitation. The United Nations (UN) first celebrated the day on November 12, 2009.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia:

Chest pain when you breathe or cough

Confusion or changes in mental awareness

Cough, which may produce phlegm

Fatigue

Fever, sweating and shaking chills

Lower than normal body temperature

Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia can affect anyone. But the two age groups at highest risk are: