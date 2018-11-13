Five Killed In Road Accidents

Five people killed in five separate accidents in Siraya, Dhanusha, Kanchanpur, Dhading and Jhapa districts. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, Kishundev Singh, 40, of Golbazar Municipality died after a car hit bicycle he was driving in Dhangadhi Municipality-8 of Siraha district.

Car driver is under police custody. Chandrakala Devi, 65, of Machhabazar of Janakpur Sub-Municipality-4 died after a motorbike hit her.

She died undergoing treatment at Janaki Healthcare.

In another accident, Nisha Joshi, 5, a daughter of Tilak Joshi of in Shuklafanta Municipality-7 died after a car hit her in the road. She declared dead at Seta Zonal Hospital in Dhangadhi in the course of treatment. Police is searching driver who ran away after accident.

Lekhnath Adhikary, 45, a car driver died after his car hit solar poll in Mastar of Galchhi Municipality-4. He died while undergoing treatment at Medcity Hospital Lalitpur.

Sitamaya Khadka, 55, a resident of Sakela Rural Municpality-4 died after a car hit her at the road of Damak Municipality-4. She died on the way to B and B Hospital. Car and car driver is under police custody.