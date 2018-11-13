Global IME Bank and Asian Life Insurance Company Signs Agreement

Global IME Bank and Asian Life Insurance Company have signed an agreement Banc assurance. After this agreement, one can purchase Asian Life Insurance Companies Life insurances from the branches of Global IME.

After this agreement, the Global IME Bank will provide all the related service regarding life insurance. Chief Executive Officer of Bank Janak Sharma Paudyal and CEO of Insurnace Company Rajesh Kumar signed the agreement amiid a fuciton today.

The bank has been providing banking service across Nepal through its 132 branches, ATM and branchless counters. Global IME Bank has been providing all kinds modern banking facilities to its customers.