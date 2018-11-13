IPAN Opposes New Directive

IPAN Opposes New Directive

Nov. 13, 2018, 8:07 p.m.

President of Independent Power Producer Association Nepal (IPAN) Shailendra Guragain said that the recent directives of Ministry of Energy, Water Reources and Irrigation to construct the hydropower project in Q45 model will have negative impacts on private sector investment in energy sector.

Addressing a press meet, chairperson Guragain urged the government to amend this provision of directive. Ministry issued a new Hydropower License Related Directive on October 24 amending earlier Q40 model.

“The new directive discourages all the private sector promoters,” said Guragain expressing IPAN’s opposition over directives. “We request ministry to reconsider on their decision.”

Private sector argues that Q45 model will reduce power generation capacity and discourage private sector promoters. Vice president Kumar Pande said that the recent policy will discourage Nepalese investors and increase the dependency on imported energy.

Photo courtesy: Urjakhabar

