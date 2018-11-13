Thirteen Year Old Girl Raped In Dharan

Thirteen Year Old Girl Raped In Dharan

Nov. 13, 2018, 10:47 a.m.

Police in Dharan arrested twenty seven years old Subhash Rai on charges of raping 13 years old girl of Dharan Sub-municipality ward 17. According to Central Police News Desk, further investigation is under way.

A Person Arrested Pelting Stone

In different incident, Boudha Area Metropolitan Police Kathmandu arrested Pasang Dorje, 20, of Udaipur Lamitar on charges of throwing stone to a car owned by Province 3 Member of Assembly Ganesh Dulal in Ramhiti Pipalbot. According to a news release issued by Metropolitan Police, the stone smashed the glass of the car.

Sherpa was arrested with his discovery motorbike.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Airbus A220 Lands In Nepal In Its Promotional Trip
Nov 12, 2018
RCSC Celebrates 200 Birth Anniversary of Russan Poet Turgenev
Nov 12, 2018
Dr.Rajan Bhattarai Appointed PM Oli’s Foreign Affairs Advisor
Nov 12, 2018
World Pneumonia Day: Signs And Symptoms Of Pneumonia
Nov 12, 2018
Call To Prevent Misuse of Antibiotic
Nov 12, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Four Persons Die In Road Accident In Dhading, Siraha And Palpa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Gaushala Police Arrested A Person With Seven Pieces Of Stolen Mobile By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nine People Killed In Five Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Police Is Hunting Seven Boys Involved In A Gang Rape In Lahan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Police Arrested Three Persons On Charge Of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
5 Die Road Accidents In Nawalparasi,Rupadehi, Khotang. Sindhuli and Banke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Bhutan National Assembly Elections 2018: A Mandate For Change? By Nihar R Nayak Nov 13, 2018
Women Who Smoke Or Have Diabetes More At Risk Of Heart Attack By News Desk Nov 13, 2018
Stan Lee: Creator Of Marvel Comics Legend Died At The Age Of 95 By News Desk Nov 13, 2018
Centenary Of The End Of First World War Celebrations All Over The World except Nepal By Shanta Bahadur Pun Nov 13, 2018
Airbus A220 Lands In Nepal In Its Promotional Trip By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2018
RCSC Celebrates 200 Birth Anniversary of Russan Poet Turgenev By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75