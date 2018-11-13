Thirteen Year Old Girl Raped In Dharan

Police in Dharan arrested twenty seven years old Subhash Rai on charges of raping 13 years old girl of Dharan Sub-municipality ward 17. According to Central Police News Desk, further investigation is under way.

A Person Arrested Pelting Stone

In different incident, Boudha Area Metropolitan Police Kathmandu arrested Pasang Dorje, 20, of Udaipur Lamitar on charges of throwing stone to a car owned by Province 3 Member of Assembly Ganesh Dulal in Ramhiti Pipalbot. According to a news release issued by Metropolitan Police, the stone smashed the glass of the car.

Sherpa was arrested with his discovery motorbike.