Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Exchange Rings Before Tying The Knot In Italy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s pre-wedding festivities have begun in Italy. The couple, who are all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15, exchanged rings and celebrated the mehendi and sangeet ceremony on Tuesday. Keeping it an intimate affair, the lovebirds have limited the guest list to only close friends and family. Later, the couple will be hosting their wedding reception in Bengaluru and Mumbai for their friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Being his usual romantic self, Ranveer went down on his knees as he slipped the engagement ring on Deepika’s finger. A source present at the wedding revealed that the Padmaavat actor even gave an emotional speech leaving his lady-love in tears. Following the engagement ceremony, the couple immersed themselves in the wedding revelry and danced their heart out.

The mehendi ceremony had Deepika and Ranveer twinning in their Sabyasachi designed attires. The bride-to-be was seen getting all emotional during the wedding festivities. From men to women, everyone applied henna on their hands.

The wedding is scheduled to happen at Italy’s CastaDiva Resort & Spa near Lake Como and every guest has been given a private villa. DeepVeer, as the couple’s fans address them endearingly, treated the guests of their wedding with a handwritten note and welcomed each one of them personally.

Ranveer and Deepika announced their much-awaited wedding in October. “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness,” they wrote in identical social media posts.

