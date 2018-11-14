DPM Yadav Helds Meeting With Officials Of Qatar

Upendra Yadav, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population is on a visit of the State of Qatar leading a Nepali delegation to participate in the World Innovative Summit for Health (WISH) being held in Doha from 13 to 14.

Earlier Upendra Yadav, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population held a meeting with Yousef bin Mohammed Al Othman Fakhro, Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs of the State of Qatar at latter's office in Doha.

The matters relating to the promotion of bilateral relations between Nepal and the State of Qatar, including the issues pertaining to safety, security and welfare of Nepali migrant workers were discussed during the meeting. The views were also expressed on further expanding mutual cooperation and collaboration between the concerned authorities of both the Governments of Nepal and the State of Qatar.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population underscored the need to further accelerate the joint efforts in making Nepali migrant workers more skilled, trained and qualified to their prospective jobs and professions. In this context, establishment of an advanced training institute to enhance workers' skills and competence was featured during the discussion, including other areas of mutual cooperation.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population participated in the opening ceremony World Innovative Summit for Health (WISH) held in the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population participated in the opening ceremony of Sidra Medicine, a state-of-the-art facility committed to providing women and children of Qatar with world class tertiary health care services at the invitation of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Foundation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population visited Qatar Rehabilitation Center and Ambulatory Care Center of the Hamad Medical Corporation. While inspecting the facilities and services of the centers, and Hon. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population interacted with Nepali patients receiving treatment there. DPM Yadav was briefed by high-level officials of Hamad Medical Corporation during the visit. Discussion was held on enhancing cooperation in the field of healthcare, including study visits, sharing of experiences and best practices between Nepal and the State of Qatar.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population had a meeting programme with Nepali community in the State of Qatar organized at the Embassy of Nepal, Doha.

On all above occasions, Prof. Ramesh Prasad Koirala, Ambassador of Nepal; the Nepali delegation and embassy officials were present.