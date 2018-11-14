Foreign Secretary Bairagi Chairs Bilateral Meeting In Paris

Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi had a bilateral meeting with Maurice Gourdault-Montagne, Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the latter’s office in Paris.

On the occasion, diverse issues of Nepal-France relations were discussed. The two sides reviewed the major areas of existing cooperation between the two countries and explored the ways to further promote cooperation including through exchange of high-level visits and enhancement of economic engagements. They agreed to observe next year the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and France with programmes befitting the long-standing friendship.

Foreign secretary Bairagi acknowledged France’s support and cooperation extended to Nepal’s development efforts. He also shared with his French counterpart the major priorities of the Government of Nepal and expressed the willingness of the Government of Nepal to have an enhanced level of engagements with France.

Gourdault-Montagne assured Mr. Bairagi of continued French support to Nepal’s development aspirations both through bilateral and multilateral channels. Discussion was also focused on enhancing cooperation and collaboration at the multilateral forums such as the United Nations.

During the meeting, foreign secretary Bairagi was accompanied by Ambassador of Nepal to France Ambika Devi Luintel and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Nepal in Paris.

Foreign Secretary arrived in Paris on 10 November to participate in the commemorative event of the Centenary of 1918 Armistice and Paris Peace Forum (11-13 November) hosted by the French President. He participated in the commemorative event, luncheon hosted by the French President as well as the inaugural session of the Forum yesterday.