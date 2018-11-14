Foreign Secretary Bairagi Chairs Bilateral Meeting In Paris

Foreign Secretary Bairagi Chairs Bilateral Meeting In Paris

Nov. 14, 2018, 12:20 p.m.

Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi had a bilateral meeting with Maurice Gourdault-Montagne, Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the latter’s office in Paris.

On the occasion, diverse issues of Nepal-France relations were discussed. The two sides reviewed the major areas of existing cooperation between the two countries and explored the ways to further promote cooperation including through exchange of high-level visits and enhancement of economic engagements. They agreed to observe next year the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and France with programmes befitting the long-standing friendship.

IMG-ac68915620e182e38558422a5a865dd0-V (1).jpg

Foreign secretary Bairagi acknowledged France’s support and cooperation extended to Nepal’s development efforts. He also shared with his French counterpart the major priorities of the Government of Nepal and expressed the willingness of the Government of Nepal to have an enhanced level of engagements with France.

Gourdault-Montagne assured Mr. Bairagi of continued French support to Nepal’s development aspirations both through bilateral and multilateral channels. Discussion was also focused on enhancing cooperation and collaboration at the multilateral forums such as the United Nations.

During the meeting, foreign secretary Bairagi was accompanied by Ambassador of Nepal to France Ambika Devi Luintel and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Nepal in Paris.

Foreign Secretary arrived in Paris on 10 November to participate in the commemorative event of the Centenary of 1918 Armistice and Paris Peace Forum (11-13 November) hosted by the French President. He participated in the commemorative event, luncheon hosted by the French President as well as the inaugural session of the Forum yesterday.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chhath Parba Concluded
Nov 14, 2018
DPM Yadav Helds Meeting With Officials Of Qatar
Nov 14, 2018
Nepal Police Hospital Needs To Improve Facilites And Service: IGP Khanal
Nov 14, 2018
Nepal Police Shreemati Sangh Organizes Awareness Camp in Rasuwa
Nov 14, 2018
Tripper Hit Motorbike In Dang
Nov 14, 2018

More on News

DPM Yadav Helds Meeting With Officials Of Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 53 minutes ago
Nepal Police Hospital Needs To Improve Facilites And Service: IGP Khanal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 54 minutes ago
Nepal Police Shreemati Sangh Organizes Awareness Camp in Rasuwa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 55 minutes ago
RCSC Celebrates 200 Birth Anniversary of Russan Poet Turgenev By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Dr.Rajan Bhattarai Appointed PM Oli’s Foreign Affairs Advisor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Multi-modal Terminal On River Ganga In Varanasi Today By News Desk 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Chhath Parba Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2018
Police Arrested Two Persons With Stolen Motorbike In Kamalpokhari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2018
Tripper Hit Motorbike In Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2018
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Exchange Rings Before Tying The Knot In Italy By News Desk Nov 14, 2018
Amazon Names Locations For New US HQs By News Desk Nov 14, 2018
Families Are The First Line Of Defense In The Battle To Prevent And Manage Diabetes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75