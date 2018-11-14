Nepal Police Hospital Needs To Improve Facilites And Service: IGP Khanal

Nepal Police Hospital Needs To Improve Facilites And Service: IGP Khanal

Nov. 14, 2018, 12:17 p.m.

Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal confered insignia to newly promoted Additional Insepector General of Police (AIGP)Techincial to Dr. Durga Thapa amid a fuction in Nepal Police Headqater.

Addressign the ceremony IGP Khanal congractiulated newly appointed AIGP Dr. Thapa and expresed the hope that the services and infrastructures of the hospital will improve during her tenure.

He urged newly promoted chief of the hospital to make Nepal Police Hospital as one of the best hospital in Nepal. IGP Khanal said that there need to make fuirther investmnet to improvet facilities and services in the hospital.

Addressing the program newly promoted AIGP Dr. Thapa said that she will spend her tenure to improve the quality and services of the hospital. She said that the hospital continues to serve police personal offering best medical services to them.

