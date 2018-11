Nepal Police Receives ASOCIO 2018 Digital Government Award. Provided by Asian-Oceania Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO), Computer Association’s Executive Member Dr. Abhijit Gupta, who received the award from chair person David Wong, handed over to Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal at Nepal Police Headquarter.

The institution has been providing such award in four category including ASOCIO Outstanding Company, Outstanding User Organization, Digital Government र ICT Education. This award is regarded as a prestigious award in Asia-Oceana region. Nepal Police was awarded in Digital Government category. Established in 1984, ASOCIO has 24 members representing Asia and Oceania region. More than ten thousand companies are associated with this institution.

Last month, Nepal Police also received Digital Governance Award 2018 in Net-gear ICT Award 2018.