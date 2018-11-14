Nepal Police Shreemati Sangh Organizes Awareness Camp in Rasuwa

Nepal Police Shreemati Sangh Organizes Awareness Camp in Rasuwa

Nov. 14, 2018, 12:16 p.m.

Nepal Police Shreemati Sangh organized one day awareness campaign against sexual harassment, human trafficking and health camp in Dhunche of Rasuwa district. Addressing the camp, chairperson of the Sangh Pramila Khanal said that her organizations has been organizing various such public awareness campaigns will continue to expand other district as well.

According to Central Police News Desk, Daily News Bulletin, Chief District Office Krishna Poudel, head of Gosaikunda Rural Municipality Kaisan Nurbu Tamang and social worker Pemba Tshiring also address the program. During the health camp, 359 local people came to check up their health in dental, Gynecology and OPD.

जनचेतना तथा स्वास्थ्य शिविरका तस्बिर (14).jpg

Nepal Police Health.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chhath Parba Concluded
Nov 14, 2018
Foreign Secretary Bairagi Chairs Bilateral Meeting In Paris
Nov 14, 2018
DPM Yadav Helds Meeting With Officials Of Qatar
Nov 14, 2018
Nepal Police Hospital Needs To Improve Facilites And Service: IGP Khanal
Nov 14, 2018
Tripper Hit Motorbike In Dang
Nov 14, 2018

More on News

Foreign Secretary Bairagi Chairs Bilateral Meeting In Paris By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 52 minutes ago
DPM Yadav Helds Meeting With Officials Of Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 54 minutes ago
Nepal Police Hospital Needs To Improve Facilites And Service: IGP Khanal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 55 minutes ago
RCSC Celebrates 200 Birth Anniversary of Russan Poet Turgenev By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Dr.Rajan Bhattarai Appointed PM Oli’s Foreign Affairs Advisor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Multi-modal Terminal On River Ganga In Varanasi Today By News Desk 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Chhath Parba Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2018
Police Arrested Two Persons With Stolen Motorbike In Kamalpokhari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2018
Tripper Hit Motorbike In Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2018
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Exchange Rings Before Tying The Knot In Italy By News Desk Nov 14, 2018
Amazon Names Locations For New US HQs By News Desk Nov 14, 2018
Families Are The First Line Of Defense In The Battle To Prevent And Manage Diabetes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75