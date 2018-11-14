Nepal Police Shreemati Sangh Organizes Awareness Camp in Rasuwa

Nepal Police Shreemati Sangh organized one day awareness campaign against sexual harassment, human trafficking and health camp in Dhunche of Rasuwa district. Addressing the camp, chairperson of the Sangh Pramila Khanal said that her organizations has been organizing various such public awareness campaigns will continue to expand other district as well.

According to Central Police News Desk, Daily News Bulletin, Chief District Office Krishna Poudel, head of Gosaikunda Rural Municipality Kaisan Nurbu Tamang and social worker Pemba Tshiring also address the program. During the health camp, 359 local people came to check up their health in dental, Gynecology and OPD.