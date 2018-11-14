Police Arrested Two Persons With Stolen Motorbike In Kamalpokhari

Kathmandu Metropolitan Kamal Pokhara Areas police arrested two persons along with a Ba. 96, Pa 7177 number motorbike they stolen. Those arrested were Subash Tamang, 21, of Jorapati and Pradeep Nepali, 21, of Chababil.

According to Kathmandu Metropolitan Police News Desk, further investigation is on regarding the event.

Five Arrested On Charges of Gambling In dharan

Police in Dharan has Arrested Ten Persons in Dharan on charges of playing gambling illegally. Police also recovered three books of card and Rs.408, 500 cash from the houses of Keshab Guragain of Dharan Sub-Municipality ward 8.

One Person Arrested With A Stolen Laptop

Police in Kalanki arrested Dipesh Chhetri, 20, of Ghattekulo of Nuwakot district along with a piece of stolen laptop. According to police, Chhetri has stolen the laptop from a house in Bafal. Further investigation is on.