Four Killed And Four Injured In Road Accidents

Four Killed And Four Injured In Road Accidents

Nov. 15, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

Four persons killed in four separate road accidents in Kathmandu, Nawalparasi (East), Morang and Jhapa. Motisara Bhujel, 70, of Gorkha Siranchwok Rural Municipality-7 died after a taxi he was travelling collided with a truck in Sanobharayn of Nagarjun Municipality 2 of Kathmandu.

Four other injured in the accidents were admitted to Manmohan Memorial Hospital. Drivers of both the vehicles are under police custody.

Sanu Thapa, 45, Gaindakot-9 of Nawalparasi East died after a motorbike hit her in Thumisi of Gaidakot. Motorcycle driver is under police custody.

Nineteen years Aryan Chaudhary of Barah Municipality 4 of Sunsari District died after a truck hit the motorcycle he was travelling. According to Central Police News Desk of Nepal Police, Indian number truck hit him in the road of Betan of Belbari Municipality of Morang district.

Rakhi Yadav, 5, daughter of Dhiraj Yadav of Bhadrapur Municipality of Jhapa district died after a tractor crushed her. She died in Pathirvara Hospital in Bhadrapur.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UN Resident Coordinator Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa
Nov 15, 2018
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Ushered The Fruit Soaking Event
Nov 15, 2018
Two Killed In Road Accident In Kohalpur
Nov 15, 2018
Nepali Students Studying In U. S Has Increased By 14.3 Percent
Nov 15, 2018
Police Arrested Six With Three Stolen Motorbikes From Kathmandu
Nov 15, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Two Killed In Road Accident In Kohalpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Police Arrested Six With Three Stolen Motorbikes From Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 3 minutes ago
Tripper Hit Motorbike In Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Police Arrested Two Persons With Stolen Motorbike In Kamalpokhari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Five Killed In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Thirteen Year Old Girl Raped In Dharan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

UN Resident Coordinator Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Ushered The Fruit Soaking Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018
Nepali Students Studying In U. S Has Increased By 14.3 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018
Wild Tiger Populations In Key Sites To Triple By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018
Vitamin D And Fish Oil Supplements Do Not Lower Rates Of Cancer: Study By News Desk Nov 15, 2018
‘Sale Of The Century’: Pearl Necklace Of Marie Antoinette Auctioned For Record $36 Million By Reuters Nov 15, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75