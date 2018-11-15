Four Killed And Four Injured In Road Accidents

Four persons killed in four separate road accidents in Kathmandu, Nawalparasi (East), Morang and Jhapa. Motisara Bhujel, 70, of Gorkha Siranchwok Rural Municipality-7 died after a taxi he was travelling collided with a truck in Sanobharayn of Nagarjun Municipality 2 of Kathmandu.

Four other injured in the accidents were admitted to Manmohan Memorial Hospital. Drivers of both the vehicles are under police custody.

Sanu Thapa, 45, Gaindakot-9 of Nawalparasi East died after a motorbike hit her in Thumisi of Gaidakot. Motorcycle driver is under police custody.

Nineteen years Aryan Chaudhary of Barah Municipality 4 of Sunsari District died after a truck hit the motorcycle he was travelling. According to Central Police News Desk of Nepal Police, Indian number truck hit him in the road of Betan of Belbari Municipality of Morang district.

Rakhi Yadav, 5, daughter of Dhiraj Yadav of Bhadrapur Municipality of Jhapa district died after a tractor crushed her. She died in Pathirvara Hospital in Bhadrapur.