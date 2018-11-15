NAC Demands Financial Support From Government

NAC Demands Financial Support From Government

Nov. 15, 2018, 9:04 p.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation demanded immediate financial support from the government to avoid a major financial crisis and cash crunch faced due to the payment of high interest rate to lender.

Issuing a white paper on Thursday about the state of Airlines, NAC has demanded the support from the government to maintain its cash flow till it operates the new plane in the destinations it is planning.

Nepal Airline Corporation has requested the government to provide financial support for the time being. Executive chairman NAC Madan Kharel said that NAC has bigger financial obligation due to purchase of wide body aircrafts. “We need financial support for now,” said Kharel,

Till the operation as the commercial plan, NAC requires financial support from the government. As NAC has to pay back interest and loan of 32.87 billion rupees, NEA is facing cash crunch.

“The current financial crisis is temporary one. Once the aircrafts start operation as its business plan, thing will return to normalcy,” said Chairman Kharel. According to chairman Kharel, the wide body will start its operation in Japan, South Korea, China and Saudi Arabia within four months. “After these operation, NAC will generate profit,” said Chairman Kharel. He also stressed the need to purchase other necessary equipments to make NAC service effective.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA To Start Construction of Upper Arun From 2021
Nov 15, 2018
UN Resident Coordinator Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa
Nov 15, 2018
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Ushered The Fruit Soaking Event
Nov 15, 2018
Two Killed In Road Accident In Kohalpur
Nov 15, 2018
Nepali Students Studying In U. S Has Increased By 14.3 Percent
Nov 15, 2018

More on Aviation

Airbus A220 Lands In Nepal In Its Promotional Trip By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Indonesian President Orders Investigation For Lion Air Plane Crash By News Desk 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Chinese Firm Wins TIA Rehabilitation Project By News Desk 3 weeks, 5 days ago
MADAN KHAREL’S APPOINTMENT Show Of Solidarity By A Correspondent 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Newly Appointed Executive Chair of Nepal Airlines Madan Kharel Takes Charge Of Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 4 weeks ago
Stolen Plane Crashes After Unauthorized Takeoff At Seattle Airport By Agencies 3 months ago

The Latest

NEA To Start Construction of Upper Arun From 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018
UN Resident Coordinator Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Ushered The Fruit Soaking Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018
Two Killed In Road Accident In Kohalpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018
Nepali Students Studying In U. S Has Increased By 14.3 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018
Police Arrested Six With Three Stolen Motorbikes From Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75