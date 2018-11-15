Police Arrested Six With Three Stolen Motorbikes From Kathmandu

Police Arrested Couples for Producing Duplicate Head and Solder Shampoo and BMC Masala

Nov. 15, 2018, 11:22 a.m.

Metropolitan Police Swayambhu Unit and Durbarmarg Area Offices have arrested six persons with three stolen motorbikes from different parts of Kathmandu.

According to a News Desk of Metropolitan Police, Madhusudan K.C.25 of Sunkosi Rural Municipality Sindhupalchwok and Srijan Thapa, 21, of Bharat Pokahri Kaski with Ba 98 P 7799 Red Pulsar and Umesh Tamang, 21, of Udayapur Roshan Lamichhane, 21, of Suspaxymabati 6 of Dolkha district with Ba 74 Pa 2824 with Blue Pulsar.

All the four were temporarily leaving in Nagarjun Municipality areas.

Similarly, Metropolitan Police Area of Durbarmarg arrested two persons from Kesharmahal along with Ba 36 Pa 1621 Hero Honda motorbikes from Kesharmahal.

Traffic Police arrested the motorbike during the regular checking.

Police arrested Basu Prasad Bidari and Jyoti Bidari, resident of Dhading Dharke along with duplicate stickers, chemicals and materials to produce masala and shampoos from their resident Chandragiri Municipality 15 Naikap.

Proprietors of Joyti Soap and Chemicals Industries Bidari duo have been producing duplicate BMC Masala and Duplicate Head and Soldier Shampoo using modern machines.

After receiving the information that the factory has been producing counterfeit products, police and local elected representatives as eyewitness found such products in huge amount during search.

Police also recovered 44 cartoons BMC Meat Masla, 11 shacks of materials, 11 bindles of printed plastic level and 370 boxes of Head and Soldier Shampoo and machines used to produce duplicate products.

