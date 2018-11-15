Two Killed In Road Accident In Kohalpur

Two Killed In Road Accident In Kohalpur

Nov. 15, 2018, 3:23 p.m.

Two died in road two separate road accidents in Banke. Narayan Poudel, 30, of Kohalpur Municipality 8 died when auto he was driving crashed in Pipari road in same wards. He was admitted to Narshing home for treatment and died in a nursing home. According to Central Police News, his auto crashed due to out of control.

Similarly, Goma Shaha, 52, of Kohalpur Municipality 11 died after magic van hit a motorbike she was travelling. She died in Medical College Kohalpur. Motorcycle driver is admitted to the hospital for further treatment. Van driver is now under police custody.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar

