Vitamin D And Fish Oil Supplements Do Not Lower Rates Of Cancer: Study

The findings of a recent study have put an end to the myths surrounding the healing power of Vitamin D and fish oil supplements for cancer. The latest research published in the New England Journal of Medicine presented at this year’s American Heart Association Scientific Sessions states that Vitamin D and fish oil supplements do not play any significant part in preventing cancer or heart diseases. The study VITAL — a Vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial has been one of the most anticipated research in recent times.

The researchers have decoded the actual benefits and role of these popular supplements – Vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids, in preventing cancer.

The study included participants with men aged 50 and above and women aged 55 and older who took 2000 international units of vitamin D and 1 gram of omega-3 fatty acids per day. Even if vitamin D intake has not shown a decline in cancer rates, the study found that the participants with an intake of vitamin D supplements for at least two years showed a 25% lower chance of death from cancer. On the other hand, fish oil did not show any significant effect in reducing the risk of heart diseases or cancer. However, it was found to play a part in preventing the risk of getting a heart stroke to a certain level.

Talking about the findings by the researchers, the lead author Joann Manson, MD, DrPH, chief of the division of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said in a statement, “If this finding is confirmed and replicated, it may point to a very promising approach to reducing coronary risk among African-Americans. We plan to follow these participants for the next several years to see if this signal becomes stronger.”

Manson, with her co-authors in the research, has also stated that they would publish more studies on how Vitamin D and fish oil supplements impact autoimmune disorders, diabetes, cognition, and other health conditions.

Courtesy: The Indian Express