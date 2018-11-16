Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Mesmerising In Their Wedding Photos

After a Konkani wedding ceremony yesterday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh solemnised their relationship with a traditional North Indian wedding on Thursday.

Here are the first photos from the wedding ceremonies of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone:

Arjun Kapoor was the first to wish the couple as he posted “Jashn E Ishqa” on Twitter. Karan Johar chimed in and wrote, “Love and happiness forever…..these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling!”

Many photos of the couple from a resort overlooking Lake Como in Italy surfaced on many fan pages on Wednesday. In the photos, the guests and the couple were seen clad in shades of white and golden for the Konkani wedding. The ceremony was attended only by close friends and family of Padmaavat actors.

Though no photo of bride and groom came out earlier, those who featured in the photos included Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, his sister Ritika Bhavnani, Suneil Shetty’s wife Mana Shetty, Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone. The guests were clicked arriving for the wedding in boats. Before the wedding, the power couple of Bollywood enjoyed other wedding festivities including engagement, mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

Deepika and Ranveer will host two wedding receptions for their friends and colleagues. The Bengaluru reception is scheduled for November 21 and the Mumbai reception which will be attended by the who’s who of the industry will take place on November 28

Courtesy: The Indian Express