Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Mesmerising In Their Wedding Photos

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Mesmerising In Their Wedding Photos

Nov. 16, 2018, 8:37 a.m.

After a Konkani wedding ceremony yesterday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh solemnised their relationship with a traditional North Indian wedding on Thursday.

Here are the first photos from the wedding ceremonies of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone:

ranveer-deepika-759-2.jpeg

ranveer-deepika-759-3.jpeg

Arjun Kapoor was the first to wish the couple as he posted “Jashn E Ishqa” on Twitter. Karan Johar chimed in and wrote, “Love and happiness forever…..these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling!”

Many photos of the couple from a resort overlooking Lake Como in Italy surfaced on many fan pages on Wednesday. In the photos, the guests and the couple were seen clad in shades of white and golden for the Konkani wedding. The ceremony was attended only by close friends and family of Padmaavat actors.

Though no photo of bride and groom came out earlier, those who featured in the photos included Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, his sister Ritika Bhavnani, Suneil Shetty’s wife Mana Shetty, Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone. The guests were clicked arriving for the wedding in boats. Before the wedding, the power couple of Bollywood enjoyed other wedding festivities including engagement, mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

Deepika and Ranveer will host two wedding receptions for their friends and colleagues. The Bengaluru reception is scheduled for November 21 and the Mumbai reception which will be attended by the who’s who of the industry will take place on November 28

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

Astronomers Discovered A Planet Closest Star To Our Sun
Nov 16, 2018
Falling In Love Can Help Lower Blood Pressure, Fight Allergic Reactions: Study
Nov 16, 2018
Vitamin D And Fish Oil Supplements Do Not Lower Rates Of Cancer: Study
Nov 15, 2018
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Exchange Rings Before Tying The Knot In Italy
Nov 14, 2018
Amazon Names Locations For New US HQs
Nov 14, 2018

More on Entertainment

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Exchange Rings Before Tying The Knot In Italy By News Desk 2 days, 3 hours ago
Manisha Koirala Unveils Her Book 'Healed' By Newspapers 4 days, 21 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra Wants $5m 'Joota Chupai' From Nick Jonas By News Desk 5 days, 1 hour ago
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Leave For Their Destination Wedding In Italy By News Desk 6 days, 3 hours ago
When Aamir Asked Tips From SRK On How To Behave In Front Of Big B By News Desk 1 week, 4 days ago
Rajinikanth On 2.0: Mark My Words, The Film Will Be A Super-Duper Hit By News Desk 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Astronomers Discovered A Planet Closest Star To Our Sun By News Desk Nov 16, 2018
California Wildfire: At Least 63 Dead, 630 Reported Missing By Reuters Nov 16, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Celebrates Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2018
Falling In Love Can Help Lower Blood Pressure, Fight Allergic Reactions: Study By News Desk Nov 16, 2018
NEA To Start Construction of Upper Arun From 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018
NAC Demands Financial Support From Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75