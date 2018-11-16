Falling In Love Can Help Lower Blood Pressure, Fight Allergic Reactions: Study

Falling In Love Can Help Lower Blood Pressure, Fight Allergic Reactions: Study

Nov. 16, 2018, 8:49 a.m.

Love not only makes you happy but, apparently, it also makes you healthy! In case you are wondering that we are making blind claims, we have the findings of a study as proof. According to the researchers at the University of Western Virginia, California, activity in 12 areas of the brain working together results in an individual to become smitten.

Dopamine levels in your brain elevate as love ruptures. It is followed by the release of ‘cuddle hormone’ – oxytocin. Apart from giving warm and fuzzy feelings for your partner, these brain chemicals also help in cutting off the stress and anxiety levels, thereby making you mentally fitter.

According to a study published in the journal Comprehensive Psychology, hugging your loved one can also result in lower blood pressure as well as reduce the heart rate due to increased levels of oxytocin in the body.

Another study by Annals of Behavioral Medicine, reaffirming this, deduced that certain hormones are released by touch which help in lowering the blood pressure. Professor Sir Cary Cooper, a psychologist at the University of Manchester says, “Important life events, such as falling in love, have profound physiological effects as well as emotional ones. The immune system, hormones and many other factors are likely to be involved.”

A research published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology also suggest that love can help one fight infections and allergies. The research which studied 50 women, over a period of two years, concluded that those in love showed genetic changes related to higher concentrations of chemicals in the body that help in attacking and fighting viruses and harmful foreign material.

Hence, love does not only makes life more beautiful but also provides a healthy stress-free life.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

Astronomers Discovered A Planet Closest Star To Our Sun
Nov 16, 2018
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Mesmerising In Their Wedding Photos
Nov 16, 2018
Vitamin D And Fish Oil Supplements Do Not Lower Rates Of Cancer: Study
Nov 15, 2018
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Exchange Rings Before Tying The Knot In Italy
Nov 14, 2018
Amazon Names Locations For New US HQs
Nov 14, 2018

More on Health

Vitamin D And Fish Oil Supplements Do Not Lower Rates Of Cancer: Study By News Desk 1 day, 3 hours ago
Families Are The First Line Of Defense In The Battle To Prevent And Manage Diabetes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Women Who Smoke Or Have Diabetes More At Risk Of Heart Attack By News Desk 3 days, 4 hours ago
World Pneumonia Day: Signs And Symptoms Of Pneumonia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Call To Prevent Misuse of Antibiotic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Late Afternoon Is Prime Time For Calorie-Burning, Reveals Study By News Desk 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Astronomers Discovered A Planet Closest Star To Our Sun By News Desk Nov 16, 2018
California Wildfire: At Least 63 Dead, 630 Reported Missing By Reuters Nov 16, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Celebrates Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2018
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Mesmerising In Their Wedding Photos By News Desk Nov 16, 2018
NEA To Start Construction of Upper Arun From 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018
NAC Demands Financial Support From Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75