Falling In Love Can Help Lower Blood Pressure, Fight Allergic Reactions: Study

Love not only makes you happy but, apparently, it also makes you healthy! In case you are wondering that we are making blind claims, we have the findings of a study as proof. According to the researchers at the University of Western Virginia, California, activity in 12 areas of the brain working together results in an individual to become smitten.

Dopamine levels in your brain elevate as love ruptures. It is followed by the release of ‘cuddle hormone’ – oxytocin. Apart from giving warm and fuzzy feelings for your partner, these brain chemicals also help in cutting off the stress and anxiety levels, thereby making you mentally fitter.

According to a study published in the journal Comprehensive Psychology, hugging your loved one can also result in lower blood pressure as well as reduce the heart rate due to increased levels of oxytocin in the body.

Another study by Annals of Behavioral Medicine, reaffirming this, deduced that certain hormones are released by touch which help in lowering the blood pressure. Professor Sir Cary Cooper, a psychologist at the University of Manchester says, “Important life events, such as falling in love, have profound physiological effects as well as emotional ones. The immune system, hormones and many other factors are likely to be involved.”

A research published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology also suggest that love can help one fight infections and allergies. The research which studied 50 women, over a period of two years, concluded that those in love showed genetic changes related to higher concentrations of chemicals in the body that help in attacking and fighting viruses and harmful foreign material.

Hence, love does not only makes life more beautiful but also provides a healthy stress-free life.

