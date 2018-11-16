Foreign Minister Gyawali To Pay Visit To Japan From November 17

Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, is paying an official visit to Japan from November 17 to 21, 2018, leading a Nepali delegation. Minister Gyawali is paying visit at the invitation ofMinister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Taro Kono.

On his way back from Japan, Foreign Minister Gyawali will visit Thailand from November 22 to 23, 2018. He will be accompanied by his spouse, Saraswati Gyawali Aryal.

During the visit in Japan, Minister Gyawali is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Konoon November 19, 2018. The two Foreign Ministers will also witness the signing of Exchange of Note for bilateral cooperation to Nepal under the Food Assistance Program of the Government of Japan.

According to press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Gyawali will meet withTakamori Yoshikawa, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and other political leaders. He will attend the Nepal Investment Seminar and deliver a keynote speech. He is also scheduled to interact with Nepali community.

Ambassador of Nepal to Japan will host a welcome reception in honour of the Hon. Foreign Minister and his delegation on November 18, 2018.

Minister Gyawali will also visit Osaka City from November 20 to 21, 2018, where he will meet with the prefectural leaders.

The other members of the Nepali delegation comprised of Ambassador of Nepal to Japan Prativa Rana, senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance, Investment Board Nepal and the Embassy.

Foreign Minister and the delegation will return home on November 23, 2018.