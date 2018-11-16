Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Celebrates Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony

All of these ingredients were combined with a variety of spirits including whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, wine, as well as orange juice and butter. The total mixture weighed about 60 kg.

Nov. 16, 2018, 12:05 p.m.

In anticipation of the festive season, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu held its traditional Christmas cake-mixing celebration on 15 November 2018, which saw participation from the media, friends and corporate guests.

The mix was prepared with an assortment of almonds, raisins, cashew nuts, walnuts, prunes, sponge cake crumbles, apricots, tutti frutti, blackcurrants, dried figs, dried cherries, mixed fruit peel, pistachios, sultanas, raisins and mixed spices. All of these ingredients were combined with a variety of spirits including whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, wine, as well as orange juice and butter. The total mixture weighed about 60 kg. Guests put on a chef’s apron, cap and gloves to join right in for the mixing.

DSC_9071.JPG

According to press release issued by Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, this mixture will later be used to make plum cakes, plum pudding, mince pies, stollen, ginger cookies, gingerbread houses, jingle bell peanut butter cones, marinated nut fudge, chocolate angel food cakes, red and white cheesecakes, Yule logs, Christmas brownie trees and other Christmas goodies, all of which will be available for purchase at the Lobby Lounge beginning 01 December, from Noon until 9:00 PM.

The event was followed by mingling and merriment over canapés and beverages.

DSC_9125.JPG

DSC_9161.JPG

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA To Start Construction of Upper Arun From 2021
Nov 15, 2018
NAC Demands Financial Support From Government
Nov 15, 2018
UN Resident Coordinator Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa
Nov 15, 2018
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Ushered The Fruit Soaking Event
Nov 15, 2018
Two Killed In Road Accident In Kohalpur
Nov 15, 2018

More on Tourism

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Ushered The Fruit Soaking Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 59 minutes ago
Outbound Tourists From Gulf Spend Six Times Higher Than The Global Average By News Desk 5 days, 20 hours ago
NTB CEO Deepak Raj Joshi Receives Highest IIPT Champions Challenge Award 2018 By News Desk 6 days, 16 hours ago
The Fruit Soaking Event At Radisson Hotel Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Oriental Hotels Ltd Announces 15 Percent Bonus Share and 11.32 Percent Cash Dividends By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Kathmandu Picked As 5th Top Travel Destination By News Desk 3 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Astronomers Discovered A Planet Closest Star To Our Sun By News Desk Nov 16, 2018
California Wildfire: At Least 63 Dead, 630 Reported Missing By Reuters Nov 16, 2018
Falling In Love Can Help Lower Blood Pressure, Fight Allergic Reactions: Study By News Desk Nov 16, 2018
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Mesmerising In Their Wedding Photos By News Desk Nov 16, 2018
NEA To Start Construction of Upper Arun From 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018
NAC Demands Financial Support From Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75