Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Celebrates Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony

In anticipation of the festive season, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu held its traditional Christmas cake-mixing celebration on 15 November 2018, which saw participation from the media, friends and corporate guests.

The mix was prepared with an assortment of almonds, raisins, cashew nuts, walnuts, prunes, sponge cake crumbles, apricots, tutti frutti, blackcurrants, dried figs, dried cherries, mixed fruit peel, pistachios, sultanas, raisins and mixed spices. All of these ingredients were combined with a variety of spirits including whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, wine, as well as orange juice and butter. The total mixture weighed about 60 kg. Guests put on a chef’s apron, cap and gloves to join right in for the mixing.

According to press release issued by Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, this mixture will later be used to make plum cakes, plum pudding, mince pies, stollen, ginger cookies, gingerbread houses, jingle bell peanut butter cones, marinated nut fudge, chocolate angel food cakes, red and white cheesecakes, Yule logs, Christmas brownie trees and other Christmas goodies, all of which will be available for purchase at the Lobby Lounge beginning 01 December, from Noon until 9:00 PM.

The event was followed by mingling and merriment over canapés and beverages.