Japan Provides Assistance To Launch DRR Project In Chitwan

Japan provides assistance for the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Strengthening Project in Chitwan District

Nov. 16, 2018, 1:21 p.m.

Masamichi Saigo, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, and Hiromi Katsui, Country Representative, Shapla Neer Nepal Office signed an agreement at the Embassy of Japan in Nepal to implement Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Strengthening Project in Chitwan District.

Under the agreement, the Government of Japan is extending the financial assistance of US dollars 378,309 equivalent to approximately 43.9 million Nepali rupees, to SHAPLA NEER - Citizens’ Committee in Japan for Overseas Support under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme. Shapla Neer, an international NGO based in Japan, will work with a Nepali partner NGO, Rural Reconstruction Nepal (RRN), to implement the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Strengthening Project in Chitwan District.

This grant assistance will be used to implement a project in both Madi Municipality, a flood prone area; and previously named Lothar VDC in Rapti Municipality, a landslide prone area. Both areas are within Chitwan District. This project aims to strengthen community resilience to disasters.

The close coordination with local government, stakeholders, and community people has achieved, the following major elements of the project to be implemented for capacity development of local government and communities: By enhancing the capacity of local bodies, namely, Local Disaster Management Committees (LDMCs) and Community Disaster Management Committees (CDMCs) for disaster risk reduction through various methods such as workshops and knowledge transfer, the project will facilitate to develop Local Disaster Risk Management Plans for the LDMCs.

IMG_1462.JPG

It will also support for establishment and maintenance of infrastructure: The construction of river widening, gabions, and embankments, as well as retention walls and drainage systems, will be implemented. The maintenance of these infrastructures will be undertaken by the communities in cooperation with local government.

The program will also help to launch DRR activities such as evacuation drills will be implemented at schools.

“The Embassy of Japan in Nepal expects this project will contribute to improve DRR in local communities of Chitwan and will also be a good practice of DRR for other districts in Nepal. This project will contribute to the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, Kathmandu.

