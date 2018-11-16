Nepal and UK Agree To Enhance Bilateral Relations

Nepal and UK Agree To Enhance Bilateral Relations

Nov. 16, 2018, 8:21 p.m.

The fourth meeting of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) between Nepal and the United Kingdom was held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London today.

Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Permanent Under Secretary and Head of the British Diplomatic Service Sir Simon McDonald KCMG KCVO led their respective delegations to the meeting.

Both sides took stock of the existing Nepal-UK bilateral cooperation and deliberated on the ways to further consolidate and promote mutual cooperation in the future.

They agreed to enhance bilateral relations with an increased focus on economic engagements especially in the areas of trade, investment and tourism, among others. Exchange of high-level visits, cooperation on education and culture, air safety and people-to-people contacts also featured during the discussion. They also shared views on finding solution to the concerns of the Gurkha Veterans.

The two sides also agreed to work collaboratively at the regional and multilateral levels in order to promote rules based international system and the matters of mutual interests.

Following the BCM meeting, Bairagi had a meeting with the Mark Field, Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific at the latter's office and discussed wide ranging matters pertaining to long-standing partnership between the two countries.

Yesterday evening, foreign secretary Bairagi had a meeting with the Mark Lancaster, Minister of State for the Armed Forces, at the Lancaster house in London. The two sides discussed issues pertaining to Gurkha Veterans.

While in London, the Foreign Secretary also had a meeting with Matthew Rycroft CBE, Permanent Secretary of Department for International Development Kitack Lim, Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Moin Ahmed, Director General of International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO).

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal London, in all meetings, secretary Bairagi was accompanied by the Ambassador of Nepal to the UK, Dr. Durga Bahadur Subedi, Joint Secretary Ravi Shanker Saiju at Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Joint Secretary Ghanshyam Bhandari at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Under Secretary Yuga Raj Pandey and other officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Nepal in London.

BCM Meeting.jpeg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Can Boost Growth by Bolstering Private Sector in Five Key Sectors
Nov 16, 2018
Supreme Court Bar Organizes Dialogue On Law And Development
Nov 16, 2018
UN Deputy Secretary General’s Nepal Visit Concludes
Nov 16, 2018
UN Rights Expert To Assess Violence Against Women In Nepal
Nov 16, 2018
Foreign Minister Gyawali To Pay Visit To Japan From November 17
Nov 16, 2018

More on News

Nepal Can Boost Growth by Bolstering Private Sector in Five Key Sectors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
Supreme Court Bar Organizes Dialogue On Law And Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
UN Deputy Secretary General’s Nepal Visit Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
UN Rights Expert To Assess Violence Against Women In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali To Pay Visit To Japan From November 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
Japan Provides Assistance To Launch DRR Project In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 56 minutes ago

The Latest

Astronomers Discovered A Planet Closest Star To Our Sun By News Desk Nov 16, 2018
California Wildfire: At Least 63 Dead, 630 Reported Missing By Reuters Nov 16, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Celebrates Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2018
Falling In Love Can Help Lower Blood Pressure, Fight Allergic Reactions: Study By News Desk Nov 16, 2018
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Mesmerising In Their Wedding Photos By News Desk Nov 16, 2018
NEA To Start Construction of Upper Arun From 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75