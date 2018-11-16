Supreme Court Bar Organizes Dialogue On Law And Development

Former chief justice and chairperson of Human Rights Commission Anup Raj Sharma said that there need to have balanced approach between development and human rights.

Nov. 16, 2018, 8:52 p.m.

Former chief justice and chairperson of Human Rights Commission Anup Raj Sharma said that there need to have balanced approach between development and human rights. He stressed the need to comply development with human rights. Sharma said that United Nations Sustainable Development Goals also upholds the spirit of human rights as goals of SDGs.

Organized by Supreme Court Bar Association with the support from Access to Law Program of UNDP, four papers were presented by experts in the one day interaction program.

Participated by Judges from Supreme Court, senior advocates, imminent lawyers, senior government officials, academicians and media person, speakers highlighted the importance of law in pursuing development.

Addressing the program UNDP Resident Representative Renaud Meyer said that this program is first program in a series of programs organized to discuss on law and development issue of the key agenda of SDGs.

Supreme Court Bar Association president Gehendra Adhikari said that this is matter of privilege for the organization to hold this kind of highly important programs in different parts of the country and prepare the report.

IMG_20181116_092319.jpg

In the program four papers were presented. Senior advocate Surya Dhungel presented the paper on Development and Social Environmental issue, Justice of Supreme Court Anil Kumar Sinha presented a paper on Development and Judicial Response, Justice of Supreme Court Hari Krishna Karki presented a paper on Development and Human Right and advocate and treasurer of Supreme Court Bar Association Saroj Krishna Ghimire presented a paper on Investor’s Expectations, Legislative Commitments and Testimonial.

The program was concluded after intense interactions on the four papers and participants suggested missing parts in the papers.

IMG_20181116_092327.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Can Boost Growth by Bolstering Private Sector in Five Key Sectors
Nov 16, 2018
Nepal and UK Agree To Enhance Bilateral Relations
Nov 16, 2018
UN Deputy Secretary General’s Nepal Visit Concludes
Nov 16, 2018
UN Rights Expert To Assess Violence Against Women In Nepal
Nov 16, 2018
Foreign Minister Gyawali To Pay Visit To Japan From November 17
Nov 16, 2018

More on News

Nepal Can Boost Growth by Bolstering Private Sector in Five Key Sectors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
Nepal and UK Agree To Enhance Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
UN Deputy Secretary General’s Nepal Visit Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
UN Rights Expert To Assess Violence Against Women In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali To Pay Visit To Japan From November 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
Japan Provides Assistance To Launch DRR Project In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 56 minutes ago

The Latest

Astronomers Discovered A Planet Closest Star To Our Sun By News Desk Nov 16, 2018
California Wildfire: At Least 63 Dead, 630 Reported Missing By Reuters Nov 16, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Celebrates Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2018
Falling In Love Can Help Lower Blood Pressure, Fight Allergic Reactions: Study By News Desk Nov 16, 2018
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Mesmerising In Their Wedding Photos By News Desk Nov 16, 2018
NEA To Start Construction of Upper Arun From 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75