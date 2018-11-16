Supreme Court Bar Organizes Dialogue On Law And Development

Former chief justice and chairperson of Human Rights Commission Anup Raj Sharma said that there need to have balanced approach between development and human rights. He stressed the need to comply development with human rights. Sharma said that United Nations Sustainable Development Goals also upholds the spirit of human rights as goals of SDGs.

Organized by Supreme Court Bar Association with the support from Access to Law Program of UNDP, four papers were presented by experts in the one day interaction program.

Participated by Judges from Supreme Court, senior advocates, imminent lawyers, senior government officials, academicians and media person, speakers highlighted the importance of law in pursuing development.

Addressing the program UNDP Resident Representative Renaud Meyer said that this program is first program in a series of programs organized to discuss on law and development issue of the key agenda of SDGs.

Supreme Court Bar Association president Gehendra Adhikari said that this is matter of privilege for the organization to hold this kind of highly important programs in different parts of the country and prepare the report.

In the program four papers were presented. Senior advocate Surya Dhungel presented the paper on Development and Social Environmental issue, Justice of Supreme Court Anil Kumar Sinha presented a paper on Development and Judicial Response, Justice of Supreme Court Hari Krishna Karki presented a paper on Development and Human Right and advocate and treasurer of Supreme Court Bar Association Saroj Krishna Ghimire presented a paper on Investor’s Expectations, Legislative Commitments and Testimonial.

The program was concluded after intense interactions on the four papers and participants suggested missing parts in the papers.