UN Rights Expert To Assess Violence Against Women In Nepal

Nov. 16, 2018, 8:14 p.m.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women, Dubravka Šimonović, will visit Nepal from 19 to 29 November 2018.

“During my visit, I will consider the systemic causes of gender-based violence against women, and the situation faced by those who encounter multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination and violence, such as indigenous women, women with disabilities, migrant and refugee women and women from remote or rural communities,” Šimonović said.

During the Special Rapporteur’s 10-day visit – the first to Nepal by an independent expert on violence against women assigned by the UN Human Rights Council – she will evaluate laws, policies and preventative services, and meet with senior Government officials. Šimonović will also speak with representatives from the UN system, international agencies, civil society, the National Human Rights Commission, survivors of violence, and individual communities.

According to a press release issued by UNIC, a news conference to share preliminary findings from her visit will be held at 12p.m. on Thursday 29 November 2018, in Kathmandu (venue to be advised). Access is strictly limited to journalists.

The Special Rapporteur will present a final report to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2019.

