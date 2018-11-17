Five Die And 19 Injure In Four Separate Road Accidents

Five killed in four separate road accidents in Siraha, Dadeldhura, Kanchanpur and Bajhang. Jamuda Khatun, 60, of Siraha Municipality died after a vehicle hit her at Khairtokka of the municipality. She died on the way to hospital.

Dipender Shahi,41, and Dharma Singh Madai, resident of Bhageshwor Rural Muncipality-3 of Dadeldhura District died and 19 other injured after a jeep feel 300 meter below the road in Dhimala of Bhageshwor Rural Municipality.

Heading from Bhageshwor to Dadeldhura, police is searching the driver of the jeep. Saituram Chaudhary, 30, a resident of Laljhandi Rural Municipality of Kanchanpur died after a tractor hit bicycle he was riding. He died at spot. Police is searching driver absconded after accident.

Similarly, Kiran Dhami, a resident of Mashta Rural Municipality of Bajhang District after a jeep he was traveling fell below 150 meters in Dhangada.