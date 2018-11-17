Five Die And 19 Injure In Four Separate Road Accidents

Five Die And 19 Injure In Four Separate Road Accidents

Nov. 17, 2018, 7:27 p.m.

Five killed in four separate road accidents in Siraha, Dadeldhura, Kanchanpur and Bajhang. Jamuda Khatun, 60, of Siraha Municipality died after a vehicle hit her at Khairtokka of the municipality. She died on the way to hospital.

Dipender Shahi,41, and Dharma Singh Madai, resident of Bhageshwor Rural Muncipality-3 of Dadeldhura District died and 19 other injured after a jeep feel 300 meter below the road in Dhimala of Bhageshwor Rural Municipality.

Heading from Bhageshwor to Dadeldhura, police is searching the driver of the jeep. Saituram Chaudhary, 30, a resident of Laljhandi Rural Municipality of Kanchanpur died after a tractor hit bicycle he was riding. He died at spot. Police is searching driver absconded after accident.

Similarly, Kiran Dhami, a resident of Mashta Rural Municipality of Bajhang District after a jeep he was traveling fell below 150 meters in Dhangada.

