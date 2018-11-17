IGP Khanal to Lead Nepali Delegation in INTERPOL’s General Assembly

Inspector General of Police (IGP) reached Dubai to attend 87th General Assembly of The International Criminal Police Organization which is commonly known as INTERPOL. IGP Khanal is leading three member delegations. The other members include and head of Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and Deputy inspector General Police (DIGP) Niraj Bahadur Shahi and head of INTERPOL Division Superintended of Police SP Umesh Raj Joshi.

The conference will be held 18 - 21 November 2018 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police News Desk, representative from 192 countries are participating in the Assembly.

The General Assembly is composed of delegates appointed by the governments of member countries. As INTERPOL’s supreme governing body, it meets once a year and takes all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances and programs of activities.

It also elects the Organization’s Executive Committee, and this year the Assembly will vote for a new President for the remaining two years of the current mandate (until 2020). Generally speaking, decisions are taken by a simple majority in the form of resolutions. Each member country represented has one vote.

During the absence of IGP Khanal, Additional Inspector General of Police Pushkar Karki is given responsibility to conduct day to day administrative work of Nepal Police Headquarter.