IGP Khanal To Lead Nepali Delegation in INTERPOL’s General Assembly

IGP Khanal to Lead Nepali Delegation in INTERPOL’s General Assembly

Nov. 17, 2018, 7:26 p.m.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) reached Dubai to attend 87th General Assembly of The International Criminal Police Organization which is commonly known as INTERPOL. IGP Khanal is leading three member delegations. The other members include and head of Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and Deputy inspector General Police (DIGP) Niraj Bahadur Shahi and head of INTERPOL Division Superintended of Police SP Umesh Raj Joshi.

The conference will be held 18 - 21 November 2018 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police News Desk, representative from 192 countries are participating in the Assembly.

The General Assembly is composed of delegates appointed by the governments of member countries. As INTERPOL’s supreme governing body, it meets once a year and takes all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances and programs of activities.

It also elects the Organization’s Executive Committee, and this year the Assembly will vote for a new President for the remaining two years of the current mandate (until 2020). Generally speaking, decisions are taken by a simple majority in the form of resolutions. Each member country represented has one vote.

During the absence of IGP Khanal, Additional Inspector General of Police Pushkar Karki is given responsibility to conduct day to day administrative work of Nepal Police Headquarter.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Builds Three Educational Institutions In Kaski District
Nov 17, 2018
Five Die And 19 Injure In Four Separate Road Accidents
Nov 17, 2018
Nepal Can Boost Growth by Bolstering Private Sector in Five Key Sectors
Nov 16, 2018
Supreme Court Bar Organizes Dialogue On Law And Development
Nov 16, 2018
Nepal and UK Agree To Enhance Bilateral Relations
Nov 16, 2018

More on News

Utter Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Visit Janakpur By News Desk 7 hours, 19 minutes ago
India Builds Three Educational Institutions In Kaski District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
Nepal Can Boost Growth by Bolstering Private Sector in Five Key Sectors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Supreme Court Bar Organizes Dialogue On Law And Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal and UK Agree To Enhance Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
UN Deputy Secretary General’s Nepal Visit Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Five Die And 19 Injure In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2018
Human Lifespan Continuing To Increase: Study By News Desk Nov 17, 2018
‘Greatest Revolution In Measurement’: Scientists Redefine The Kilogram By News Desk Nov 17, 2018
UN Rights Expert To Assess Violence Against Women In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2018
Foreign Minister Gyawali To Pay Visit To Japan From November 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2018
Japan Provides Assistance To Launch DRR Project In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75