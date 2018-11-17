India Builds Three Educational Institutions In Kaski District

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari inaugurated Shree Saraswati Tika Higher Secondary School at Lekhnath. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Ajay Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India,Kathmandu.

Similarly, DCM Dr. Ajay Kumar inaugurated Shree Laxmi Adarsha Multiple Campus, Lekhnath and Shree Gupteshwor Mahadev Multiple Campus, Pokhara.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India, Kathmandu, Shree Saraswati Tika Higher Secondary Schoolhad been built with Indian assistance of NRs. 37.10 million. The School is affiliated with National Examination Board (NEB) and offers plus two (10+2) programs, is a prestigious school in Kaski district and has been providing quality education to students from Pokhara Metropolitan City. The school has about 1100 students of which about 45% are girls.

Shree Laxmi Adarsha Multiple Campus hadbeenbuiltwithIndian assistance of NRs.48.40 million. The Campus is affiliated to Tribhuvan University (TU). It offers four years' full-time undergraduate degree in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) program and plus two (10+2) programs in Management, Education & Humanities programmes. The Campus has over 450 students of which about 85% are girls.

The Gupteshwar Mahadev Multiple Campus had been built with Indian assistance of NRs.41.10 million. This is a non-profit academic institution, affiliated with Tribhuvan University, offering B.Ed, BBS and MBS program. From 2018 academic session, Gupteshwor Mahadev Multiple Campus started offering BHM and BIM programs with affiliation from Tribhuvan University. The Campus has about 418 students and 80% of which are girls.

"The newly built infrastructure (Conference Hall, Computer Lab, Library, etc.) will not only boost leaning environment for students but also enhance access to education to students of Kaski, Syangia, Parbat, Myagdi, Tanahun districts," said Embassy in its press release.