2.0 Making Video Reveals How Rajinikanth’s Looks Were Accomplished

A new promo video from the makers of 2.0 explains how the various looks of Superstar Rajinikanth in the film were achieved. The superstar plays the double role of Dr Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti.

In his Dr Vaseegaran look, Rajinikanth sports a beard and a different sort of hairstyle. When he appears as Chitti, though, the actor is clean-shaven and features slick back hair. These drastically different looks took a lot of effort on part of makeup artists and stylists. As Chitti, the superstar had to wear a superhero style armour and tight-fitting suit that is common with superheroes.

An earlier video from this Shankar directorial revealed how Akshay Kumar’s look in the movie was constructed. Akshay plays the role of a supervillain in the movie — a shape-shifter who seems to be an embodiment and metaphor of our ever-increasing reliance on mobile devices and other gadgets. Akshay looks like a demon with spikes on his head and the body. In one scene from the trailer, he has wings too that are made out of mobile phones. That look gave him the ‘dark angel’ sort of look from biblical lore.

2.0, which is the most expensive Indian film ever made, will release on November 29. It took Rs 543 crore to make. It is a sequel (the makers call it a spiritual successor) to Enthiran, a 2010 film that also featured Rajinikanth in double roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti.

Courtesy: The Indian Express