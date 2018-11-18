Temples And The Life of Kathmandu On The Eye Of An Italian(Photo Features)

Temples And The Life of Kathmandu On The Eye Of An Italian Student Of Photo Journalism (Photo Features)

Nov. 18, 2018, 1:05 p.m.

After visiting several temples and main heritage sites of Kathmandu Valley, Chiara Ferretti, a visiting journalism from Italy sees Nepal’s temples are not only heritages or temples of idol gods. However, they are also living goddess interacting with people of different ages.

Riksha puller.jpg

Pashupati1.jpg

Swaymabhu2.jpg

IMG_7725.jpg

washing dish.jpg

temple and cow.jpg

Swaambhu 7.jpg

day to day life.jpg

leaving in temple.jpg

Swaymabhu 4.jpg

Swaymbhu3.jpg

She found worshiping the god a great day. However, she is frustrated to see the state of temples which are still a dire needs of reconstruction and protection. Some of her photographs m captures the moods people, temple and Kathmandu.

She catches photo in Pashupati, Kathmandu and Boudnath.

at temple.jpg

Chira.jpg

Chiara Ferretti

She is intern from Genova, Italy

