Thai Officials Recover Boat That Sank, Killing 47 Chinese

Thai Officials Recover Boat That Sank, Killing 47 Chinese

Nov. 18, 2018, 8:44 a.m.

Officials on Saturday recovered a boat that sank in rough weather off Thailand’s southern resort island of Phuket in July, killing 47 Chinese tourists. Two tour boats sank off Phuket on July 5.

Tourists from one boat were rescued, while the sinking of the double-decker Phoenix left 47 Chinese tourists dead. The accident was one of Thailand’s worst tourism-related disasters in recent years.

The boat was raised from the 45-meter-deep (148-foot-deep) sea floor on Saturday by a crane ship operated by a salvage company from Singapore, officials said.

The recovery operation itself faced many obstacles. The first company, hired to salvage the boat, lost a member of its team during the operation and failed to lift the boat.

A group of senior police officers witnessing the raising of the boat stood in silence for one minute in commemoration of the victims.

The Phoenix, covered in brown algae and sludge, will be towed into a pier in Phuket. Police will inspect it as part of their investigation into the tragedy.

Five people have been charged so far, including the owner and two operators of the Phoenix.

They have been accused of negligence causing death, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Officials said other people are also under investigation, including some at the company that built the boat.

More than 9.8 million Chinese visited Thailand in 2017, accounting for the biggest share of the 35.38 million total foreign tourists.

Courtesy: PTI

News Desk

Almonds May Boost Heart Health In Diabetic People
Nov 18, 2018
2.0 Making Video Reveals How Rajinikanth’s Looks Were Accomplished
Nov 18, 2018
Utter Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Visit Janakpur
Nov 17, 2018
Human Lifespan Continuing To Increase: Study
Nov 17, 2018
‘Greatest Revolution In Measurement’: Scientists Redefine The Kilogram
Nov 17, 2018

More on International

French Protesters Block Roads Over Higher Fuel Taxes, 1 Dead In Accident By Reuters 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
‘Greatest Revolution In Measurement’: Scientists Redefine The Kilogram By News Desk 1 day, 3 hours ago
California Wildfire: At Least 63 Dead, 630 Reported Missing By Reuters 1 day, 23 hours ago
‘Sale Of The Century’: Pearl Necklace Of Marie Antoinette Auctioned For Record $36 Million By Reuters 3 days, 3 hours ago
Amazon Names Locations For New US HQs By News Desk 4 days, 3 hours ago
Israelis 'Kill Hamas Commander' In Gaza Exchange Of Fire By News Desk 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Almonds May Boost Heart Health In Diabetic People By News Desk Nov 18, 2018
2.0 Making Video Reveals How Rajinikanth’s Looks Were Accomplished By News Desk Nov 18, 2018
Utter Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Visit Janakpur By News Desk Nov 17, 2018
India Builds Three Educational Institutions In Kaski District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2018
Five Die And 19 Injure In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2018
IGP Khanal To Lead Nepali Delegation in INTERPOL’s General Assembly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75