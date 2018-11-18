Three Killed By Electric Shocks In Three Districts of Nepal

Nov. 18, 2018, 12:52 p.m.

Three people were electrocuted and died in separate accidents Dang, Sunsari and Saptari in Nepal in the previous 24 hours, Nepal Police said on Saturday. Shakar Chaudhari, 26, of Sukkad Municipality-1 of Kailali district died after he touched electric wire. Other two injured in incidents were taken to Rapti Health Science Academy in Dang.

Similarly, A 30-year-old women in Rajbiraj Muncipaliry11 suffered an electric shock and was taken to Sagarmath Zonal Hospital in Rajbiraj, where she died, and police news bulletin said.

A 18-year-old boy died of an electric shock in Suryamarg of Dharan Sub-municipality-4 of Sunsari district after he touched the wire during painting. He was taken to hospital in Biratnagar for treatment, according to an official from CDD’s media office.

Most of the electrocution incidents we deal with are due to neglecting maintenance procedures in houses and installing electrical extensions inside buildings, including schools, shops and apartments.

