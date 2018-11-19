U.S. Mission And The Nepali Private Sector Promote Responsible Recruitment

U.S. Mission And The Nepali Private Sector Promote Responsible Recruitment

Nov. 19, 2018, 10:47 p.m.

The U.S. Mission organized an event to foster strong partnerships to promote ethical and fair recruitment practices in the foreign employment process for Nepali people. Key representatives from the Government of Nepal, private sector, civil society, development organizations, and media attended the event, which was jointly hosted by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Business Initiative.

Speaking at the event, U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy W. Berry said, “The United States Government, through USAID and other partners, stands committed to support the country’s leadership in finding those win-win solutions that serve everyone: the government, the private sector, and the Nepali people. Collectively, I’m confident that we can make ethical recruitment happen and, in turn, protect and promote the socio-economic wellbeing of the people and businesses in Nepal.”

"The Minister of Ministry of Labor, Employment, and Social Security, Gokarna Bista, highlighted the Government’s priorities and plans and reiterated his commitment to ensuring good governance and oversight of foreign recruitment practices. Padma Jyoti, President of NBI, also underscored the need to institutionalize responsible and ethical recruitment processes in Nepal," said a press release issued by the U.S. Embassy in Nepal.

unnamed.jpg

Migration contributes to nearly 25 percent of Nepal’s gross domestic product. In fact, over half of all Nepali households have at least one migrant family member abroad or living in Nepal as a returnee.

USAID’s Hamro Samman Project, implemented by Winrock International, builds upon more than two decades of U.S. Government support to counter human trafficking in Nepal. The project’s goal is to reduce the prevalence of trafficking in persons by strengthening existing government, civil society, and private sector policies and systems. Specifically, to counter trafficking and exploitation in foreign labor migration, Hamro Samman is forging partnerships with private sector actors to promote ethical recruitment and encourage zero tolerance for exploitation in accordance with national laws and policies.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

European Investment Bank To Attend Ground-Breaking Of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line
Nov 19, 2018
World Bank Group Committed To Support Nepal’s Development Goals: Hartwig Schafer
Nov 18, 2018
MOFE Will Accommodate All The Views In COP Status Paper: MoFE Secretary Dr. Oli
Nov 18, 2018
OYO Hotels Appoints Aditya Ghosh As The Chief Executive Officer For South Asia
Nov 18, 2018
Police Arrested A Person With Stolen Scooter In Bhaktapur
Nov 18, 2018

More on News

Amritsar: 3 Killed And 21 Injured In Grenade Attack On Nirankari Gathering By News Desk 20 hours, 6 minutes ago
Thai Officials Recover Boat That Sank, Killing 47 Chinese By News Desk 1 day, 20 hours ago
French Protesters Block Roads Over Higher Fuel Taxes, 1 Dead In Accident By Reuters 1 day, 20 hours ago
Utter Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Visit Janakpur By News Desk 2 days, 8 hours ago
India Builds Three Educational Institutions In Kaski District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
IGP Khanal To Lead Nepali Delegation in INTERPOL’s General Assembly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

IOM Nepal Is Working Closely With Key Stakeholders In Nepal: Paul I. Norton, Chief of Mission By A Correspondent Nov 19, 2018
European Investment Bank To Attend Ground-Breaking Of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2018
Early Risers Are Less Likely To Develop Breast Cancer By News Desk Nov 19, 2018
Alexander Zverev Beats Novak Djokovic In Two Sets To Win ATP Finals Title By News Desk Nov 19, 2018
World Bank Group Committed To Support Nepal’s Development Goals: Hartwig Schafer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2018
MOFE Will Accommodate All The Views In COP Status Paper: MoFE Secretary Dr. Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75